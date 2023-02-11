Local small business helps people get ready for Valentine’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just three days away from Valentines Day and to help people find those last minute gifts for their loved ones, one store held a mini market today.

Forage at Greyline Station brought in local makers and vendors of handcrafted jewelry and sweet treats.

The market was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. giving everyone a chance to support local this coming holiday.

“Supporting the local community is great for Valentines Day, instead of getting the same old something from amazon. Jeff Bezos has enough money. And then we also support local growers as much as we can,” says Tabitha Bishop, the association business manager at Forage.

The store also held a flower sale on their fresh flowers for a build-your-own bouquet.