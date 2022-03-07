Local priest picks up tab at Ukrainian-owned coffee shop

Brevede Coffee Co. raised money for Ukraine Monday with the help of Father Jim Sichko.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A local priest picked up the tab at a coffee shop in Lexington Monday in order to send the money to Ukraine. Brevede Coffee Co. in distillery district gave out coffee and pastries paid for by Father Jim Sichko, a Papal Missionary of Mercy from the Diocese of Lexington. Brevede says it kept busy and there was a constant line of customers.

The owner of Brevede is Ukrainian and her family spoke of the importance of financially helping Ukraine.

“The people out there who are hurting, they’re people just like us. You know, they have their jobs and their families, their hopes and dreams and all that kind of stuff and their lives are just completely unraveled right now,” says the owner’s brother Vladimir Gorash. “So, it’s really cool to see us from the whole other end of the world helping out in whatever way we can.”

Brevede hopes to send a care package with food and other needed supplies to Ukraine in the near future. Keep up with Brevede at its website HERE or on Facebook @brevedecoffee.