Local pharmacy navigates through nation-wide medication shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of drug stores across the country are having trouble stocking their shelves as shortages of many medications continue.

Those shortages are also impacting pharmacies here in Lexington.

Dr. Lakin Marr is the owner and pharmacist at Med Save Pharmacy South Lexington. She says pharmacies are short of both children and adult medications.

“This is the most widespread drug shortage I’ve seen so far,” says Dr. Lakin.

While finding those needed medications may be stressful, she says there’s no reason to panic just yet.

Dr. Lakin arr says children’s tylenol and ibuprofen have been hard to keep in stock for her patients. But those arent the only ones.

Other children’s medications like antibiotics, amoxicillin, cefdinir, getting those antibiotics in for kids doses in liquid forms. We’ve seen shortages in that. Shortages in Adderall, which people have heard a lot about. That’s a nation wide shortage,” says Dr. Lakin.

Dr. Lakin blames the shortages on drug supply chain issues, a decrease of supply being made during covid, and an increase in sickness.

“It kind of seems like every day or even every week, we’re seeing a new drug that maybe comes up on a shortage list that we have to look at new avenues on how to get that into the pharmacy,” says Dr. Lakin.

She says an Adderall shortage has lasted for months. And while there is no timetable on just how long some of the shortages can last, she has this advice.

“Talk with your healthcare provider if you’re having trouble getting something. And see what your options are. For my patients, I look ahead to fill their prescriptions for them. I try to get them in stock before they need them. But if I notice something has been on a shortage, I work with their provider to maybe try to go to an alternate medication that’s just as effective. And maybe just wasn’t the first choice that day. Whether it was for insurance reasons or just preference for the providers,” says Dr. Lakin.

Dr Lakin also says don’t hesitate to call around to different pharmacies in the area.

One pharmacy might purchase medications from a different wholesaler and may have something in stock that another one doesn’t.