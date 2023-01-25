Local pharmacy feeling effects of nationwide Ozempic shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company that produces the popular diabetes drug Ozempic, though still being manufactured, says it’s currently experiencing a shortage of the drug due to increased demand and overall global supply constraints.

That shortage is felt nationwide and locally, including at a pharmacy in Lexington.

“This big push for everyone wanting to take this and wanting to have the new option to lower their weight has really made it difficult for us to get medication to our patients that have been on this medication that has been successful with this medication for lowering their blood sugar and helping with their diabetes,” said Dr. Lakin Marr, a pharmacist with Med Save Pharmacy South Lexington.

Dr. Lakin Marr says Ozempic is an injectible medication that is FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes.

Med Save has about 20 stores across Kentucky with more than 100 patients on Ozempic.

The drug produces a natural hormone in the body which helps lower blood sugar and decreases hunger and appetite.

And because of its success with diabetics, many people who do not have diabetes are turning to the drug as a weight loss solution, though Ozempic is not FDA-approved for that use.

“I mean when we opened one of the first few calls we got was do you have Ozempic in stock or do you have any of the other medications that you’re seeing in social media right now for weight loss that is actually approved for diabetes instead,” said Dr. Lakin.

Dr. Lakin says the shortage was at its worst in early fall and though it’s starting to get better in the New Year, she says they still have trouble getting access to it.

“We can order the medication but not every single day, some days it’s available, and some days it’s not” added Dr. Lakin.

Dr. Lakin says Ozempic is not the only drug hard to get right now, liquid Tylenol and the drug Mounjaro, which is also used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss are among those medications.

“Just like anything if we see the success of some kind of medication overnight especially for something a hot topic like weight loss then we’re going to have supply chain issues”

Dr. Lakin says if you are looking to find out more information on Ozempic, you should talk to your pharmacist or a trusted doctor.