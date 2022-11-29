Local non-profits excited for start of 12th annual ‘GoodGiving Challenge’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – November 29th is “Giving Tuesday”, recognized globally as a generosity movement and a time to give back to others.

In Lexington organizations are doing just that, kicking off the annual “GoodGiving Challenge” that benefits local non-profits. It’s a week-long online giving event.

Since 2011, the challenge has raised more than $17 million dollars

Last year, the challenge raised $2.9 million for 179 local nonprofits

This year 200 are participating, including Kentucky Refugee Ministries.

“From last October to September of this year, we welcomed over 350 individuals and refugees, but we also welcomed over 200 I think Ukrainians to the area fleeing the Ukrainian war,” said Partnership Coordinator, Melissa Coulston.

The ministry was first formed in the 90s and helps provide services to immigrants and refugees with expenses like rent, utility bills, heating costs, and more.

Coulston says the ministry relies on donations to help their clients become self-sufficient and the ‘GoodgGiving Challenge’ pushes them forward in that mission.

“It was a really big year for us and we’re really excited about all the good we can do with the help of the good giving challenge” added Coulston.

For Jylan Ross, it’s his first year participating in the ‘GoodgGiving Challenge’, having just launched his non-profit, the TAR Syndrome Association, in March.

“TAR is an acronym that stands for thrombocytopenia-absent radius. It is a rare birth defect which is what I have in my arms and our goal is to get the word out so that babies can have an opportunity at a better lifestyle,” said Ross, Founder of the TAR Syndrome Association.

Ross says donations from the good giving challenge will allow them to provide financial help to families with babies with TAR syndrome, who may need surgery.

“Being young with a disability you get made fun of you get laughed out. But, the goal was to just raise more awareness of TAR syndrome because for so long we’ve been put on the back burner and it’s time for a change so the babies with TAR syndrome can get the help and medical care that they deserve” added Ross.

As of Tuesday evening, the challenge has received more than half a million dollars, and that number continues to climb.

This year the ‘GoodGiving Challenge’ hopes to raise $3,000,000.

The challenge goes until December 2nd at midnight.

To donate click the following link: GoodGiving Challenge