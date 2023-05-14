Local letter carriers hold annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- You still have a week to help contribute to the National Association of Letter Carrier’s annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The annual food drive started thirty years ago and has spread nation wide.

Letter carriers collect food items along their routes that are left by their mailboxes by residents. Those donations are used to help those in need.

On Saturday, the Beaumont Center’s Post Office letter carriers partnered with Lexington’s first district council member Tayna Fogle, Share Lexington and Christ the King School to help organize and distribute collected donations.

“We are so thankful for these letter carriers, the Share Center, and these young students for helping people in the first district who are homeless,” says Fogle.

Those donations are going to the Catholic Action Center, churches, and to the areas homeless.

Organizers say donations broke records last year in Lexington. They’re hoping to break more records this year.

“It’s important to us to give back to our community. The communities are good to us as letter carriers. We want to be good to the community, also. This is my twentieth year as a city carrier, this is my twentieth food drive,” says Brad Coulter, a Lexington letter carrier.

Letter carriers will continue to collect food through the rest of the week, if needed.

