Local jailers speak on current issues their detention centers are facing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the past few years, Detention Centers across the state of Kentucky have faced multiple issues when it comes to violence inside the jails, an increase in inmates, and a decrease in staff.

This year the Fayette County Detention Center has had 10 reported assaults that required medical attention, though it’s down from 24 in 2021.

Major Matt LeMonds says most issues they face result from a lack of staffing.

“Currently we have about 120 vacancies, we do have a new Chief of Corrections, and his motto, I mean the words out of his mouth are the recruiting starts with,” said Major LeMonds.

Major LeMonds says in his 15 years working there, that’s the largest amount of vacancies he’s seen.

He says more staff is one of the ways Fayette County Detention Center can minimize any incidents from happening.

He says focusing on inmate programs will also help.

“Keep them focused on something that can help them when they get out, I think that’s a great motivator to keep them working with our staff as far as maintaining their behavior and making it a safe facility for them for the staff and everyone else involved,” says Major LeMonds.

Meanwhile, at the Montgomery County Jail, Ian Roberts says overpopulation is its biggest issue.

“We’re trying to get people through the court process a lot quicker than what they had been going through, and with covid, I know that slowed a lot of stuff down, and were able to do zoom now so we’re able to actually try and process them a lot quicker through the courts’ system,” said Jailer, Ian Roberts.

Typically holding 220 to 240 inmates, the jail is seeing about 80 additional inmates right now.

Which Roberts says creates a safety risk for staff.

“Whenever you start adding a lot of people into a smaller section then people tend to be on edge a little bit more” added Roberts.

Roberts says the bi-annual Kentucky Jailers Association Conference is a big help in finding new ways to reduce incidents and increase safety.

“We talk to other jailers and were like oh well we do this here and we can take it back to our jail and see if it fits with what we do” added Roberts.

The jailers conference continues until December 8th.