Local freight company collecting donations for Florida hurricane victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington freight company is collecting donations to give to those in need in Florida.

Jeff Ireland, the terminal manager for the Lexington Yellow Terminal says they’re asking people to drop off donations this week to help hurricane victims.

Right now, they’re accepting personal hygiene supplies for adults, children and babies, along with underwear and socks, diapers, wipes and baby formula, and cleaning supplies.

Organizers say they also need water, nonperishable food and blankets and pillows.

“I’m from Dayton and we had the Memorial Day tornados a couple years ago. And just a huge outreach from the community. You know, neighbors helping neighbors, companies helping companies. And it was just a huge outreach. So to see that in the community I’m from. And moving down here I know you all had the Eastern Kentucky floods and it was a huge group effort to get everyone taken care of down there. So just really to help everyone out and just help the communities and help our employees and get everyone back to normal as soon as we can,” Ireland said.

Donations can be dropped off now at 460 Transport Court in Lexington and will be shipped out on trailers on Thursday to the Fort Myers terminal.