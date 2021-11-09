Local first responders win trip to First Responder Bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Servpro Lexington is honoring local responders after holding a drawing to send three first responders to the First Responder Bowl game.

Nominations were gathered from area fire chiefs and personnel who submitted 32 potential winners. The winners would get to go to the game with a guest along with all expenses paid for two nights.

The drawing was held on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and the following first responders were the lucky winners:

Jason Hatter, Fire Fighter of the year, LFUCG

Ian Skinner, Winchester/Clark County Fire, and EMS

Dwayne Davis, Shelbyville Fire

Servpro sponsors the game that is set for Dec. 28 at Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.