Local farm offers empty stables to displaced horses

SALVISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – While donations of all kinds are going out for the people of western Kentucky, one man is thinking of the displaced animals who also lost their homes.

Rusty Barrett from Flying Arrow Farm says he knew he was blessed Friday night when the tornado stopped just three miles from his farm. Barrett says while talking with his aunt in Bowling Green that night, it took him all of thirty minutes to figure out what he could do to help the people, and horses, of western Kentucky.

With 26 empty stalls, Barrett says his barn is open for any kind of horse and can accommodate any special requirements or training the horse needs.

“As everybody knows, we have to take care of these animals, you know they can’t take care of themselves,” says Barrett. “They just want a nice place to heal or to settle down.”

Barrett says he’s gotten a few calls about taking in cattle, but his barn can’t take cows. He encourages other farmers with available space to shelter any animals that they can.

If you or someone you know in western Kentucky is in need of a safe place to keep your horses while rebuilding, Barrett says to call (502)321-6842 or email flyingarrowfarm@mail.com.