Local businesses to raise funds to plant trees for National Parks & Rec Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Parks & Recreation is ready for July with a full calendar of events and programs with local businesses to raise funds to plant trees in our parks.

Each Friday in July, a local business will release a collaborative product and proceeds of those sales will support Trees Lexington.

Below is the schedule:

Friday, July 7 – Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, 114 Church St. Maple, Black Walnut & Vanilla Iced Espresso (+ Cocktail Version)



Friday, July 14 – Myriad Meadery, 732 National Ave. Pineapple, Cherry & Vanilla Session Mead



Friday, July 21 – Olive’s Apron Bakery & Tea Shop, 223 Rosemont Garden Pistachio Blackberry Honey Cake



Friday, July 28 – Genesis Coffee House & Eatery, 1403 N. Forbes Rd., Suite 130 Bananas Foster Waffles Plate



“We’re excited to work with another amazing group of businesses to celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month,” said Paul Hooper, information office supervisor for Lexington Parks & Recreation. “Coming off the success of last year’s collaborations, many selling out at record speeds, we are excited to work with Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, Myriad Meadery, Olive’s Apron Bakery & Tea Shop, and Genesis Coffee House & Eatery and thank them for their support of our parks. We encourage people to visit these businesses and try all the delicious products they have planned throughout July.”

Events coming in July include a Full Moon Hike, Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks, McConnell Springs Step Challenge, Wildflower Walk and much more.

To see all the events for July, head here: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/calendar/events