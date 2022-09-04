Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party

About a dozen booths and food trucks set up shop, offering baked goods, jellies, Christmas ornaments, jewelry, and clothing

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today.

The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive.

The block party series brings the community in to support local makers and vendors. About a dozen booths and food trucks set up shop, offering baked goods, jellies, Christmas ornaments, jewelry, and clothing.

“We get to share our stuff with people. We get to meet people. We’ve made some of the best friends from the other vendors, from our customers. We get to give back to the community. So just being out here and giving back is the best part of it. And making friends and talking to people,” said vendor Richelle Cox, of Hillbilly Jams and Jellies.

The Local LEX Market says it’s already making plans to bring back its block party series next year from May through October. You can find more information here.