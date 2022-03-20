Local BBQ nonprofit prepares to smoke the competition

My Hammy Vice will compete in Hogs for a Cause in New Orleans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A local barbecue pop-up is preparing for a trip to New Orleans to compete at the Hogs for a Cause charity event.

“My Hammy Vice” is a nonprofit that helps to raise money for families fighting pediatric brain cancer. The barbecue team started just a few weeks ago, hosting pop-ups to test out its menu before the big event.

The Hogs for a Cause competition raises money to support pediatric cancer research. More information on the event can be found HERE.

“I think everyone can understand the preciousness of children and you know, unfortunately, cancer doesn’t discriminate,” says Winn Stephens, My Hammy Vice co-founder. “Great kids all the time get sick and so it’s just a great thing to raise money for.”

My Hammy Vice says it’s excited to cook some good food for a good cause April 1st and 2nd in New Orleans. To keep up with the team and follow along, check out its Facebook page linked HERE.