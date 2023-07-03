Local bar hosts fundraiser for fallen sheriff and injured patron

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rose & Jim’s Bar & Grill is hosting another fundraiser to raise money for both Scott County Sheriff Deputy Caleb Conley’s family and the bar’s beloved patron Dave.

Leigh Oakley, a volunteer at Rose & Jim’s, says Dave was like a fixture at the bar. They are doing everything they can to help him through his time of recovery.

Dave was reportedly shot twice in the stomach by Steven Sheshang behind the bar. Sheshang is also charged with the murder of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley. Since then, the bar has been supporting both Deputy Conley’s family and Dave.

Oakley says Dave’s gone through five surgeries and is about to go through another.

Saturday, July 8th, Rose & Jim’s is hosting their fundraiser with a silent auction, raffle, games, cornhole, grilling and, most importantly, time with their community.

Oakley says if you cannot make it to the event, you can give to Dave’s GoFundMe, or stop by and donate food to grill for the fundraiser.

Dave’s GoFundMe is linked below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/daves-recovery-medical-fund?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=qr_code&utm_source=customer