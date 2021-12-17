Local band collects toys for kids affected by tornado in Mayfield

All kinds of toys were purchased, like stuffed animals, puzzles, games, dolls and more.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A local band called ‘Bent Penny Band’ is trying to help save Christmas for the kids affected by the tornado in Mayfield.

On Thursday, more than 40 people gathered at the Meier in Hamburg to shop for toys that the Fayette County Sheriffs Office will take to Mayfield for distribution.

The band says thousands of dollars was spent to get as many toys as possible, and each shopper spent their own money…with a ‘Toys for Mayfield’ sign attached to their cart.

