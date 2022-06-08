Local ballet dancer traveling world to train, perform

Lexington native Ethan Maas will be studying at the two week Royal Ballet School summer program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington teenager’s dreams of training with the Royal Ballet School are about to come true. Ethan Maas has been accepted into the Royal Ballet School summer program in London and the YAGP intensive program in Italy.

Maas started in a hip hop class, made the switch to ballet like his sister and has been practicing ballet for the past four years. The Lexington native trains at the Cary Ballet Conservatory in North Carolina where he says many successful professional dancers have also been trained.

“So I really want to dance in a school for like a year, and then I want to go into a company one day. Then after that, I kind of want to be guesting around the world and do different ballets for people,” says Maas about his ultimate ballet dreams.

Maas will be leaving for Italy in two weeks and then for the Royal Ballet in August. His family is fundraising for his travel costs, a link to donate can be found HERE.