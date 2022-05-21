LLLS “2022 Man and Women of the Year” initiative raises record funding for cancer research

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society raises money for cancer research through its “Man and Woman of the Year” campaign.

People in the community are asked to raise money for the organization and whoever raises the most earns the title Man and Woman of the Year. This year’s winners were honored Friday night at the grand finale gala.

The women’s winner, Brandi Sparks, knows what it’s like to have cancer.

“My journey began exactly one year ago when I was diagnosed with leukemia, so that was quite a shock to me and my family,” said Sparks.

That’s why the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s fundraising initiative “2022 Man and Woman of the Year” is close to her heart.

“And I thought ‘what a better way to turn something horrible, like cancer, and turn it into something good,” said Sparks.

Sparks was one of several candidates vying for the title. Thanks to her fundraising efforts, she was named the 2022 LLS “Woman of the Year.”

Money raised from the event goes to cancer research and treatment– including clinical trials for pediatric patients.

“Carleton: What that entails is really trying to dig in to some of the complicated blood cancers that pediatric kids are diagnosed with, ‘said Tom Carleton, Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley region. “There’s only been four pediatric therapies over the last 60 years.”

Carleton says that’s not all the money will be used for.

“There’s a lot of services, financial aid, and urgent need funding that patients and their families can take advantage of taht are in need,” said Carleton.

The ten week fundraising campaign came to an end Friday– with a record $198,196.36 raised.

“So everyone in there is a winner,” Carleton said. “Everyone, anyone that has raised money for the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society-winners. So we really try to make sure people understand that.””

For everyone who raised money, it was an unforgettable night.

For Sparks– a night of gratitude to those who stood by her side.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the support that I’ve had in this campaign, and all the money that was raised for LLS,” said Sparks.

Ben Caudill was the men’s winner. He couldn’t make the event.

WTVQ Anchor Erica Bivens emceed the event.

For more information about the LLS, click here.