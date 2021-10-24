Lexington YMCA holds Trunk or Treat event

YMCA staff took part in the fun as well, dressing up as the Rockford Peaches Baseball Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds gathered for the Lexington YMCA’s second annual Trunk r’ Treat to show off their costumes and collect some candy.

Apart from vehicles full of sweets, the event also had inflatables and a special Beetlejuice inspired dance performance from The Salsa Center. YMCA staff took part in the fun as well, dressing up as the Rockford Peaches Baseball Team. The YMCA normally holds a Fall Festival in October, with Trunk r’Treat newly being born out of the pandemic.

Steven Murry, Operations Director of the Lexington YMCA, spoke about the challenges of holding a celebration like this one during a pandemic.

“It’s always a challenge with Covid, almost everyone is doing things 5-6 times more difficult than they used to. But for this, what it allowed us to do is to come outside and bringing the community together in the safest environment we could. That’s really what we’re looking to do today,” Murry said.

According to Murry, the YMCA expected a crowd of 300 across the entire day. Over 500 people arrived within the first hour. Leading to YMCA staff rushing to Wal-Mart and Meijers to purchase extra candy.