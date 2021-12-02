Livingston under boil water advisory during break repair

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A boil water advisory is in effect for the customers of Livingston Municipal Water Works.

The advisory is in effect for all those within the city limits. The precautionary measure is needed as crews work on repairing a break.

Because of the break repair, the potential exists for adverse human health effects due to possible biological contamination if consumed.

Until further notice, all water used for drinking and cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before using.

The advisory will last until the situation has been fixed and test results show the water is clear of biological contamination and is safe for consumption. Customers should flush household pipes and faucets, home automatic icemakers, water fountains, etc.

For more information concerning the boil water advisory, contact Livingston Municipal Water Works at 606-453-2061.