Live horse painting at Fayette Mall

James Anzalone will be painting the horse at Fayette Mall April 12-14 and April 26-28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – James Anzalone is painting the Fayette Mall’s LexArt Horse Mania 2022 horse statue “The Wandering Horse” on April 12th – April 14th and April 26th – April 28th during normal mall hours.

The wandering horse concept is inspired by the artists’ love of biology, plants, architecture, and story. Anzalone’s hope is for the audience to find themselves discovering more and more with each journey through the whimsical shapes and colors, finding hidden treasures and words that depict Lexington and the Bluegrass.

“We are excited to add this beautiful artistic landmark to Fayette Mall,” says Amanda Orick, Marketing Director.

No other public art initiative in our city’s history has captured the hearts and imaginations of Lexingtonians and visitors as Horse Mania.

