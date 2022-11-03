List of school closures for sickness growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing.

Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.

Others on that list include Jackson Independent School District, which canceled classes for the rest of the week as well, and Powell County Schools, which closed through the evening of Nov. 8.

Wayne County Schools are out the rest of the week also, with both days as NTI.

Clark County Schools says the district will be out Friday and take an NTI day on Monday.

Madison County Schools joined in, with the following changes:

Friday, Nov. 4 – School is canceled

Monday, Nov. 7 – NTI Day 1. Students will work from home with access to teachers during the regular school day

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – No school for students due to Election Day

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Return to regular schedule

Paris City Schools issued a long note on its Facebook page from Superintendent Stephen McCauley, saying it’s been a challenging time with high student and staff illnesses related to the flu. The district will be out Friday.

This story will be updated if more schools cancel for sickness. Please check back for updates