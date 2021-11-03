Lincoln County schools posts survey gauging vaccine interest

Parents interested in vaccinating children should fill out survey

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now approved for children five years of age and older, the Lincoln County Health Department and Lincoln County schools are gauging vaccine interest by releasing a survey for parents.

According to Lincoln County schools, the survey was done in partnership with the Lincoln County Health Department to see if parents would be interested in a free COVID-19 clinic for students of that age group.

Parents who are interested in getting their children vaccinated at a clinic should complete the survey by Sunday, Nov. 7. According to the district, a date and time for the clinic will be announced later.

A link to the survey can be found HERE.