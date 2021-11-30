Lincoln County deputies honored, get money for vests

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has had a busy week.

The Lincoln Fiscal Court recognized Lincoln County deputies, along with Constable Eddie Brown and Sheriff Curt Folger, with Citations for Heroism for their acts during a violent incident that occurred when a person opened fire at deputies, causing the deputies to return fire.

The subject was later apprehended in a near by vacant house.

In addition, Hannah Wampler with the Commonwealth Credit Union presented a check that was used to purchase body armor for deputies.