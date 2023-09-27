Lincoln Co. Middle, High Schools on lockdown after threat called in

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lincoln County middle and high school students are on lockdown after a threat was called in to the high school Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., LCMS and LCHS were both placed on lockdown after a threat was called in to the high school, according to a Facebook post on the Lincoln County Public Schools page.

The post doesn’t indicate what kind of threat was made, however, that school resource officers are on campus.

In an update at 1:50 p.m., LCPS shared the following statement:

“Lincoln County High School students are being transported to alternate sites for dismissal. Specific information regarding this will be made available as soon as possible. Lincoln County Middle School students will stay on site for dismissal.

Again, please leave phone lines at the schools open and do not physically come to campus. This is being done as a result of a threat.

There have been no incidents or injuries reported.”

In an update at 2:09 p.m., LCMS Principal Lauren Burnett said all students are “safe at the middle school” and are remaining in lockdown due to the threat at the high school. Students will all be dismissed from the middle school once the threat has been investigated.

“More info about dismissal will be coming soon. Please do not call the middle school, as we need to keep the lines open and follow guidance from law enforcement,” Burnett wrote in the post.

High school students will be transported to the LC Board of Education and the Stanford Baptist gym.

However, parents are asked to not come to LCMS, LCHS, LCBOE or the Standford Baptist church until advised otherwise.

“Thank you for your patience. We are doing everything we can to keep all students safe,” the post said.

ABC 36 is working to learn more about this situation.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates