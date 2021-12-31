Limit on insulin costs takes effect Jan. 1

Caps insulin at $30 for 30-day supply

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky celebrates the end of the calendar year, those who depend on insulin will find it more affordable across the Commonwealth thanks to legislation approved in 2021.

Sponsored by state Rep. Danny Bentley, House Bill 95 caps insulin costs at $30 per 30-day supply regardless of the amount or type a person is prescribed.

“Kentuckians are paying far too high prices for insulin nowadays. As lawmakers, we must ensure this treatment is more accessible for people who need it. I know firsthand the complications that come with being a diabetic. No one should face a difficult decision like choosing to ration insulin so food can be on the table,” added Bentley, a Republican from Russell County.

The General Assembly continues finding ways to address diabetes issues statewide. Kentucky has the fourth highest mortality rate from diabetes.

Roughly 464,000 Kentuckians currently have diabetes, a number that has doubled during the last two decades. The health disparity only widens in more rural parts of the state, where the diabetes rate reaches 17 percent.