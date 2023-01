Lil Wayne to perform at Rupp Arena in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lil Wayne is bringing his Welcome To Tha Carter tour to Rupp Arena in April.

The award-winning, multi-platinum rapper will perform on Sunday, April 30. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.rupparena.com.