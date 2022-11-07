LIHEAP opens for one-time heating payment assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Applications can now be submitted for the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — known as LIHEAP.

The subsidy enrollment now open at Community Action Agencies offers a one-time heating payment assistance to households who qualify.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 16 or when funding runs out.

The subsidy component benefits are awarded based on a household’s income level, housing category and heating fuel type.

Income eligibility requirements are up to 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines and benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor.

If you’d like to apply or for more information, click here.