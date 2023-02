Lightning strike causes barn fire, kills livestock at Bourbon Co. farm

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A lightning strike that hit a barn in Bourbon County Thursday morning caused it to catch fire and kill the livestock inside.

The barn was struck around 4 a.m., according to the Bourbon County Fire Department. The barn was a total loss and “several” animals were killed, though the exact number isn’t known yet.

It happened on Clintonville Road.