LFD: Lightning strike catches house on fire in Lexington

It happened late Thursday afternoon on Deer Crossing Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A home in Lexington caught fire after being hit by lightning Thursday afternoon, according to fire investigators.

It happened in the 900 block of Deer Crossing Way in the Autumn Ridge subdivision late in the afternoon as thunderstorms and heavy rain moved through the area.

Investigators say a mother of three and the family cat made it out of the two-story house safely.

Firefighters say most of the damage was to an upstairs bedroom with electrical damage throughout the home.