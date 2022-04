Light pole damaged in car accident in downtown Lexington

Lexington Police say no one was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A light pole was knocked down in a two-vehicle collision in downtown Lexington on Thursday night.

Lexington Police say the accident happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at the corner of West Maxwell Street and Cross Street.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, but police say no one was taken to the hospital.