Light display at Mustard Seed Hill grows

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the fourth year in a row, families can enjoy holiday festivities with Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill. Organizers from Community Ventures say each year the light display grows with this year having 10 light displays over the three-acre grounds.

Beyond strolling through the lights, families can look at the gingerbread exhibit with entries from community members of all ages. Organizers say they hope to help people fall in love with Millersburg and feel a little holiday cheer.

“I’m in love with Christmas so all of the lights but just walking around watching people have a good time, it’s good, clean fun and it just gives them a chance to enjoy good family time together and we love it,” says Kevin Smith, Community Ventures president.

Families can enjoy the lights until January 1st, 2022. To buy tickets and find out more information, visit www.mustardseedhill.events.