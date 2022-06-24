LHS to waive large dog adoption fees Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society (LHS) will waive pet adoption fees for some animals this weekend. Saturday, LHS will waive the normal pet adoption fee for dogs over 30 pounds.

People interested in adopting should visit the Main Adoption Center located at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike. The shelter will be open Saturday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. however all adoptions must begin before 5:30 p.m.

The shelter says the adoption process is the same regardless of the fee on an animal. All potential adopters are required to fill out a questionnaire, spend quality time with the animal they are interested in, and they must be approved by a qualified adoptions specialist before completing the process. Visitors will be limited to adopters only. Please no recreational visits at this time. Only 10 applicants will be allowed inside the dog room at a time.

According to LHS, those interested in adopting will be asked to fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire prior to entering the kennel area. You must be approved for adoption before visiting with an animal.

For your safety and the safety of the animals, LHS says two people from each family are allowed in the adoption center at a time. If you have more than one child, plan to bring two adults.

To limit space, we ask for only the adopter to stay inside while completing the adoption paperwork. Mandatory sales tax and $8 city license fee are not included, if applicable. LHS says all dogs must leave with an approved leash and collar.

No holds can be placed on animals during this event.