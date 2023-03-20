LG&E-KU offers tips to save energy and money as spring arrives

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Monday is the first official day of spring, and LG&E-KU is offering tips to help save energy and money in your home as outside temperatures are set to rise.

The utility company offered the following six suggestions to help improve your home’s energy efficiency, which should, in turn, save you money.

Tune up your AC

Give your air-conditioning system a tune-up by replacing the filters, checking your refrigerant levels and cleaning your evaporator coils. If you aren’t sure how, contact a professional to schedule an inspection. A certified HVAC technician can make sure your system is running efficiently and safely

Seal cracks and gaps

Add weather stripping and caulking around leaky windows and doors. Caulking gaps and cracks for air sealing should be done inside rather than outside your home

Clean your fridge

Your refrigerator is one of the biggest energy users inside your home. You can reduce its energy consumption by properly cleaning – and cleaning out – your fridge. Gently vacuum the outer coils to remove dust and dirt. Remove old and unwanted food from your fridge to allow air to circulate, but don’t leave your refrigerator totally empty. You can prevent air leaks when you open the door by keeping the fridge about two-thirds full. Also, for maximum efficiency, the temperature should be set between 37 and 40 degrees

Stay on top of your thermostat settings

Most experts, including those at the Department of Energy, say 78 degrees is the ideal setting for a home’s thermostat during warmer months. You’ll save energy – and money – for every degree you set your thermostat above 78 degrees. Consider a programmable thermostat that can make adjustments for you automatically

Keep the heat out of the kitchen

When you cook with your oven or on your stovetop, you are adding heat to your kitchen. Help ensure your air-conditioning system doesn’t work overtime by using smaller appliances (microwave, toaster oven, air fryer) or grill your food outdoors

Use LED light bulbs

Even though it’s staying light longer, you can still save money when you switch to LEDs throughout your home