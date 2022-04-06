LGBTQ+ Message Creates Controversy

Estill County teacher resigns

IRVINE, KY-(WTVQ)

A music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School resigned on Monday after a photo of a whiteboard message circulated on social media, drawing heat from some parents and community members. The message on a whiteboard said, “You are free to be yourself with me….you matter!”, with gay and transgender pride flags drawn around it.

Superintendent Jeff Saylor said in a statement that he didn’t take issue with the message but added the issue comes from the conversations in class not part of an assigned curriculum.