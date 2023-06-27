LGBTQ+ members and supporters urge FCPS for gender-neutral bathrooms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette Public School Board met Monday night to discuss current projects as well as hear public comments regarding what some have labeled a controversial Anti trans Bill.

“Students aren’t allowed to receive information at school exploring gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation. Who will they go to not providing safe support or accurate information does not erase the fact that LGBTQ youth exist. What it does is put them at a greater risk of poor academic success, truancy and most troubling, intense anxiety, major depression and suicidal ideation, creating more risk is not helpful to student

development and success,” said Beth Breitmeyer, a mother to a transgender son.

According to the bill, it requires parental notification on sexually-related matters, bans gender-affirming medical care for minors and does not require educators to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate among other things.

Parents, educators and allies, made their voices heard before Monday night’s Fayette County School Board meeting in Lexington.

“We have an opportunity to provide our students with accurate information, feelings of safety and the validation they deserve. It is not our role to teach this younger generation what to think but how to think for themselves. We cannot be with them every step of the way, but we can provide them with the tools to navigate their own lives in a healthy and authentic manner,” added Katarina Hoskins, a Fayette County School Teacher.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community also pleading with the school board to support transgender kids when it comes to gender neutral bathrooms.

“We are asking for the board to create policy about creating single stall, gender neutral bathrooms that will allow all students to safely use the restroom. It’s really exciting to hear about the new construction projects because you all have the ability to affect decades of student safety. And I hope you all appreciate what a gift that is that you all get to give to students for the future,” also says Lauren Sherrow, who is a Lafayette High School Teacher.

But some believe the priorities lie elsewhere.

“I would propose that Fayette County public schools focus on the core curriculum of math, reading, writing and science rather than taking away the valuable time on other topics,” added Kay Burns, a mother.

A similar sentiment shared by another mother, Heather Cherry, “parents should teach kids about their sexuality, what they like, what they don’t like and it shouldn’t be done in public school. We shouldn’t allow either one of these. We should go along with what said at bill 150 is asking, that nothing is taught in public school except for a curriculum.”

SB 150 is officially a law in Kentucky and will take effect on Thursday.