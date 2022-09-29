LFD showcases training of newest structural collapse specialists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department’s Special Operations Team showcased the training of the region’s newest structural collapse specialists.

Thirty firefighters across central Kentucky will complete the 80-hour course that culminates into a day of scenarios and hands-on demonstrations designed to challenge their knowledge and skills before graduating Thursday afternoon.

“These crews, the guys and gals with the special training, were deployed to those areas to help out and in many cases, we found that they showed up and were very well equipped and trained in comparison to the local departments. Very extensive training equipment needs are great so it takes a special response team to meet those needs,” said Capt. Chris Rudd.

Firefighters with this specialized training deploy to natural disasters and other emergencies as requested.