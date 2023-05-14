LFD investigate early morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department is investigating after a house fire early Sunday morning.

Officials with the department say crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of Woodfield Circle around 2 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, the found a home on fire and were able to quickly put the fire out.

One person and two dogs were able to get out of the house without injuries.

The home suffered moderate damage, according to officials.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause and origin of that fire.