LFCHD urges caution after bat tests positive for rabies

Courtesy: Ky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fayette County Health Department is reporting a bat found in the city has tested positive for rabies.

The department says the bat was found in the Meadowthorpe area.

Department officials say they have posted signs in the area to notify residents.

The department is reminding people to make certain their pets have a current rabies vaccination. There does not appear to be any contact between neighborhood animals and the bat, but officials ask that residents keep watch on their pets..

Rabies is transmitted from animals to humans by the saliva of a rabid animal, usually from a bite.

The Health Department says to prevent bats from entering your home, carefully examine your home for holes that might allow bats to enter the residence. Any openings larger than a quarter-inch by a half-inch could allow for bat entry. These openings should be blocked either with stainless steel wool or caulking in the fall or winter so you do not unintentionally trap bats within your home.

To minimize the risk for contracting rabies, it is best never to handle any bat.

If you find a bat in your home and the possibility of human exposure cannot be ruled out, contact the Division of Environmental Health and Protection at (859) 231-9791 for help with having the animal collected and submitted for rabies testing.