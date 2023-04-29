LFCHD offers free Diabetes Expo

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky is the 8th highest in the country for diabetes prevalence, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

To help people learn more about managing diabetes, the health department held its first Diabetes Expo Saturday in Lexington.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Kentucky’s Cooperative Extension office.

The free event featured nearly seventy vendors and organizations-offering information, health screenings, raffles and prizes. There was also a silent auction, dancing, and live cooking demonstrations.

“Diabetes is an increasingly chronic disease in Kentucky, especially adults. So we’re trying to emphasize that if you have diabetes, but you have questions that you’re not getting answers to, come to our event and learn more about that,” says Tara Mason, the community health equity and education leader at LFCHD.

Oorganizers say they plan to have the event annually.