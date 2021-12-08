LFCHD confirms 17 flu cases, up 3 from last week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are now 17 lab-confirmed flu cases in Lexington, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. That’s up from 3 cases last week.
The health department is encouraging people to get vaccinated during National Influenza Vaccination week, “At LFCHD, we not only give the flu shot, we make sure we GET the flu shot!”
“Please remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments,” said the health department in a post on social media. “We are aware of people in our community testing positive for the flu virus in their provider’s offices through rapid testing, and the flu will continue to spread throughout the winter.”
According to the department, flu shots are available by same-day appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment.