LFCHD confirms 17 flu cases, up 3 from last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are now 17 lab-confirmed flu cases in Lexington, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. That’s up from 3 cases last week.

The health department is encouraging people to get vaccinated during National Influenza Vaccination week, “At LFCHD, we not only give the flu shot, we make sure we GET the flu shot!”

