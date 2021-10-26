LFCHD and Safe Kids give away free booster seats

Tuesday, the giveaway event was held at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Children’s safety in the car is extremely important.

Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Safe Kids hosted a “Boo-ster” seat giveaway event at the health department as part of its “Booooosters are for Big Kids” campaign. It’s all to ensure that kids too old for car seats have the proper seat that fits them.

“It’s kind of that step in-between a regular car seat and sitting in the vehicle seatbelt. And that booster just elevates the child so that the lap and shoulder belt will fit them anatomically correct and reduce injury when that belt tightens down,” said Safe Kids Fayette County Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Sherri Hannan.

The program was giving away 32 booster seats at the event, which lasted from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. The giveaway was open to caregivers of children over four years old and weighingover forty pounds, and provided educational materials on how to install the seats.

According to Hannan, kids who are of booster seat age are typically between the ages of five and ten years old.

“In the event of a crash, we need for them to be correctly restrained from the time that the car gets in motion,” said Hannan.

The event provided reading material for a “5-Step Test” for parents to ensure their child was properly restrained.

If you are in need of a booster seat, go to www.safekidsfayettecounty.com or call (859) 323-1153.