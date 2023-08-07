LFACC warns of animal drug overdoses after 4 separate incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control is warning of accidental animal drug overdoses after four separate incidents within the past month.

Over the past 30 days, four dogs have come into the LFACC that ingested or came into contact with illegal drugs.

Only one of the four dogs involved, a puppy named Queens, survived despite medical intervention and efforts by the LFACC staff.

LFACC is now warning of the importance to act quickly and be transparent with your vet about the substances your animal may have been in contact with so that they can be treated for the specific toxicity.

“Even small amounts of toxins can be catastrophic,” LFACC wrote in a Facebook post.