LFACC searching for owner of dog found abandoned in Jacobson Park, suffering from injury

LFACC: injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle several weeks ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control (LFACC) hopes the public can help find the owner of a young dog who was discovered in Jacobson Park Friday morning.

According to the animal shelter, “He was immediately taken to our staff veterinarian for evaluation and treatment. She believes he is around one year old and has injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle several weeks ago.”

LFACC is asking for anyone with information on his possible owner, or who may have abandoned him at the park, to contact their Cruelty Investigator at 859-255-9033 x 229.

According to the post on social media by LFACC, “This pup’s Christmas wish came true thanks to the kind people who found him and called us for help. He is no longer wandering lost and alone, scared and in pain. Our staff is here keeping him hydrated, his belly full, and his body warm. We will do everything we can to help this guy live the life he deserves.”