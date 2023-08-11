Lextran updates bus stop signs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beginning Friday, you’ll begin to see Lextran’s updated bus stop signs throughout the city.

The new signs were in an effort to offer better visibility, more ways to access information and a new layout for accessibility and readability.

On each sign you will find:

The Lextran logo

The bus stop number (large black box)

Route numbers (small gray rectangles)

Text-for-Next real-time Information

Lextran’s website

Lextran’s Customer Service phone number

Lextran hopes to replace each sign before the end of the year.

Each sign that’s located on a Lextran Snow Plan route will include a snowflake symbol in the upper right corner to indicate that the stop is covered when Lextran operates its snow plan.

For more information, head to Lextran’s website at https://lextran.com/