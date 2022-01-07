Lextran resumes limited “Snow Plan” routes after temporarily suspending service

Snow Plan routes resumed at 6 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lextran has resumed limited service after a temporary pause due to inclement weather on Thursday.

According to Lextran, Snow Plan routes took effect just before 1:30 p.m. All services were suspended temporarily before resuming back to Snow Plan routes at 6 p.m.

Snow Plan Information

If Lextran activates Snow Plan, you can find the information on each route in the route information’s “Snow” tab. You can also check your individual stop sign for a snowflake. Signs without snowflakes will not be served.

A list of all areas that are not serviced and the nearest stops can be found in the “Snow” tab. Below the list is a route map that shows which areas are served when Snow Plan is active. Areas marked by a solid line matching the route’s color will have service, areas that are marked by a red dotted line will not be serviced.

During the winter months it is important to dress warm and stay aware while waiting at your stop.

Dress in multiple warm, light layers.

Use gloves, hats, hoods, and scarves.

Never stand or wait in snow drifts or piles.

Walk like a penguin when navigating on icy surfaces.

Know before you go, check information about your stops and service before arriving at the bus stop to reduce your amount of time outside.

You can find the latest information on Lextran’s Snow Plan HERE.