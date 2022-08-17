Lextran receives $6.4M grant for new compressed natural gas buses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s public transportation is evolving and becoming cleaner thanks to a $6.4 million grant awarded to Lextran from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant program.

The money will be used to replace eight diesel vehicles with eight new compressed natural gas buses, which cost approximately $700,000. A portion of the grant will go toward the Louden Avenue facilities’ CNG fueling station. Lextran General Manger Jill Barnett says the new buses will not only benefit the climate but will also create more jobs.

“We are really excited, anytime that you’re a winner of one of the competitive grants it’s super exciting, not only for the team and those who wrote the grant but for also the rest of the employees who get to experience the award and the community as well,” Barnett said.

Lextran’s award was one of 150 funded projects of 530 applications for the fiscal 2022 year.