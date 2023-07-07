Lextran general manager resigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lextran General Manager Jill Barnett has resigned, the company announced Friday.

Barnett’s last day at Lextran will be July 26 after accepting a job outside of the transit industry.

Transdev, Lextran’s management company, is searching for Barnett’s replacement. The selection process will be handled with the Lextran Board of Directors.

“Ms. Barnett led Lextran through an important transitional phase and has put the transit authority in a strong position for future innovation. She drove Lextran to double its investment in new shelters, made countless safety improvements, and lead Lextran through a challenging post-pandemic period which has included a 40% ridership recovery in the last two fiscal years. She has worked tirelessly to serve her community and we know she will continue to do so in her future endeavors,” Board of Directors Chair Harding Dowell said in a press release.

Barnett became GM in 2020 but began at Lextran in 2009.