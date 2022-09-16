LexPark reimagines downtown parking spaces

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LexPark is hosting a special “parking” day in downtown Lexington.

Various groups and artists will reimagine downtown spaces, turning normal metered spots into parks, areas for performance, art installations and more.

They also will have safety tips from police and fire lieutenants, and get a free bike tune-up at the Broomwagon repair truck.

“We’ve got a basketball goal kind of for our community center, we’ve got golfing for our golf courses, we’ve got information about our natural areas, we’re going to have some print making here in a little bit. It’s kind of showing everything that is parks and recreation, you know we have over 100 parks, we’ve got lots of programs and events, lots of community centers and places for people to have fun,” said Information Officer Supervisor Paul Hooper.

The event is happening until 6 p.m. Friday.