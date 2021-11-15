LEXPARK program brings back “Food for Fines” canned food drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Lexington Parking Authority announced today that its LEXPARK program will once again run the “Food for Fines” canned food drive in partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank.

This year the nationally recognized Food for Fines program runs from Monday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Dec. 17.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation. Customers with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish and receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans. Past due citations are eligible. The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

“Food should not be an impossible choice. Food for Fines is an amazing promotion that turns a parking citation into nourishment for those experiencing hunger,” said Michael Halligan, CEO for God’s Pantry Food Bank. “Many thanks to LEXPARK for this creative food drive to help reduce hunger in Fayette County where nearly 40,000 people are food insecure.”

During the previous seven years, LEXPARK has collected over 53,000 food items, the equivalent of more than 26 tons of food. All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz large and protein items such as canned meat, beans, or peanut butter are suggested.

Masks are required at the LEXPARK office and staff will safely assist those making donations.

Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted. Please be considerate when selecting donated items. LEXPARK reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time.