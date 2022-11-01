Lexington’s Week of Valor set to honor military service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is hosting its annual Week of Valor from Nov. 5-12 to celebrate those who have served in the military.

Veterans Resources United of Central/Southeastern Kentucky, the Kentucky National Association of Black Veterans, the Lexington VA Health Care System and other organizations along with Lexington have events planned throughout that week, including a VA5K, Gala for Women Veterans and a Veterans Festival.

“…It is important that Lexington honors and thanks our veterans and those who support them,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a press release.

